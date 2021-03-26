More from Star Tribune
Sports
St. Thomas hoops lands first D1 transfer in former East Ridge standout Courtney Brown Jr.
Courtney Brown Jr. played for Wisconsin-Milwaukee this season and averaged 5.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.
Business
JPMorgan, Goldman on verge of owning portion of Mall of America
Megamall owner Triple Five is close to a debt restructuring that gives a minority stake in MOA to big banks, report says.
Who's on the Derek Chauvin jury
For the first time in Minnesota, the trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd will be broadcast live. The jurors' identities, however, will remain anonymous. We break down what we do know about the the men and women who will decide the case.
High Schools
Minnehaha Academy guard Hercy Miller heading to Tennessee State
Miller, who had offers from LSU, Florida and Missouri, signed with the HBCU located in Nashville.
Loons
Bloomington's Yueill captains U.S. team striving for Olympics
Midfielder Jackson Yueill leads a group facing Honduras on Sunday in a CONCACAF semifinal.