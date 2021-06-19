More from Star Tribune
Duluth
Recovery run: Grandma's Marathon brings the crowds back to Duluth
"I think we saw the community had missed the event maybe just as much as the runners."
The Twin Cities are regaining their sense of vibrancy.
Thanks to high vaccination rates, summer weather and the lifting of Minneapolis and St. Paul mask mandates, June has marked a reanimation ofMinnesota's urban core after more than a year of COVID-induced inactivity.
Local
Minneapolis, St. Paul come back to life as pandemic wanes
Twin Cities rediscovering the joys of urban life
Sports
Rotich wins Grandma's; Lindwurm of Eagan tops women's field with best finish ever for Minnesotan
While this year's race was limited to 4,000 entrants, it's likely the largest in-person American running event so far in 2021.
Politics
Deal finally struck for businesses damaged by riot, but is it enough?
One year after rioting engulfed the Twin Cities, Minnesota legislators say they've finally struck a deal to provide some relief to business owners whose properties…