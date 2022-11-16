More from Star Tribune
The sound of sandhill cranes
A group of about 10,000 sandhill cranes gather in a marsh in the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Variety
White House Christmas tree cut down at Pennsylvania farm
The bluish-green fir will grace the Blue Room of the White House. It comes from Evergreen Acres Christmas Tree farm in Auburn, about 90 miles outside of Philadelphia.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 31, chances of more snow
Highs will flirt with freezing, but surfaces may be icy. Temperatures will remain below average for the next several days.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy with a couple of snow showers
Temps remain at December-like levels with light snow tapering by lunchtime.
Video
Spectators watch as NASA launches new moon rocket
NASA's new moon rocket has blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard.