Weather
Afternoon forecast: 22, breezy, mix of sun and clouds
It'll get warmer overnight, with a breezy high of 43 Sunday. There's the potential for heavy snow Monday into Tuesday.
Politics
Fringe scheme to reverse 2020 election splits Wisconsin GOP
Former President Donald Trump lost Wisconsin by 20,682 votes.
Olympics
How Team USA made these Beijing Olympics as fun as possible
Athletes cheering for athletes will be one of the joyful memories from an Olympics otherwise tied down tightly by COVID-19 restrictions.
Duluth
Minnesota briefs: St. Louis River cleanup fast-tracked under feds
Cleanup of the Twin Ports' St. Louis River will accelerate under new federal Great Lakes restoration funding. The Lake Superior estuary is one of 22…
Eighty years after WWII, Red Cross volunteer Ginny Allen recalls her service
Minnesotan was nicknamed "G.I. Jill" during WWII for her upbeat radio programs broadcast to Allied troops.