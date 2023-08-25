More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
The March on Washington, 60 years later
Six decades ago, the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. issued his resounding call for racial harmony that set off decades of push and pull toward progress. The march remains a marker by which progress is measured.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 62; clear and cooler ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 87, partly cloudy and humid
It'll be warm and humid, with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Saturday and Sunday look to be lovely.
Weather
Morning forecast: High 87, a few PM showers; cooler Saturday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Aug. 25
Politics
After booking, Trump calls Georgia charges a 'travesty of justice'
The former president made the remarks at the Hartsfield-Jackson International airport as he prepared to return to Bedminster, N.J., after spending 20 minutes at the Fulton County Jail being booked.