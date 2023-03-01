More from Star Tribune
Nation
Tom Sizemore, 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, dies at 61
Tom Sizemore, the ''Saving Private Ryan'' actor whose bright 1990s star burned out under the weight of his own domestic violence and drug convictions, died Friday at age 61.
Variety
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
ABC's ''This Week'' — Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska; Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson.
World
Oil for Charles III's coronation consecrated in Jerusalem
Two senior clergymen in Jerusalem have consecrated the holy oil that will be used to anoint King Charles III during his coronation, as the Anglican Church seeks to underscore the monarchy's long history and the royal family's links to the Middle East.
Nation
John Mellencamp donates archives to Indiana University
Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is donating an archived collection of his life and work to Indiana University, IU President Pamela Whitten announced Friday.
Variety
In 'The Quiet Girl,' a history making film for Ireland
Irish filmmaker Colm Bairéad discovered Claire Keegan's novella ''Foster'' a little later than most.