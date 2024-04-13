More from Star Tribune
Video appears to show what Mideast official says is Iran attack on ship near Strait of Hormuz
A video seen by AP appears to show an attack on a vessel near the Strait of Hormuz that a Mideast defense official alleges Iran carried out on Saturday.
Thailand kicks off Songkran festival, celebrating new year with water fights in the streets
The festival is a three-day shindig that starts Saturday and informally extends for a whole week, allowing people to travel for family celebrations.
Woman who stabbed classmate to please 'Slender Man' won't be released from psychiatric hospital
A judge has turned down a request to release a Wisconsin woman from a psychiatric hospital, a decade after she nearly killed a girl at age 12.
Morning forecast: High of 61, lots of sun
It'll be mild and breezy, with a warmup on the way and a chance of storms early next week.
Afternoon forecast: High of 58, chance of showers
It'll be cooler and breezy today with a chance of showers and storms this afternoon. Warmer weather is on the way.