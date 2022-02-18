More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis' iconic cherry returns from the Big Apple
Part of the "Spoonbridge and Cherry" sculpture had been in New York for nearly three months for painting.
South Metro
Solar array on hundreds of acres in Rosemount could help power Pine Bend refinery
Flint Hills Resources, which operates Pine Bend Refinery, would use the energy produced by the 45 megawatt facility.
North Metro
Wright family and friends disappointed, upset at Potter sentence
Two-year prison sentence too low for former police officer Kimberly Potter, they say.
Tensions run high at Potter sentencing in Minneapolis
Supporters of Daunte Wright decried the two-year prison sentence handed down Friday to former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter for Wright's killing.
Vikings
Reusse: Grant never said 'culture,' but he created what O'Connell dreams about
Bud Grant shared one more thing while listening to culture and football talk from new Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell: Kirk Cousins has one particular quality Grant loves in a quarterback.