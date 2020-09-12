More from Star Tribune
Variety
The Latest: India's cases rise to 4.75M with another spike
India has registered a single-day spike of 94,372 new confirmed coronavirus cases, driving the country's overall tally to 4.75 million.
Business
Ambitious Dayton's remake in downtown Mpls. clashes with new reality
After three long years, the former Macy's in downtown Minneapolis is ready to reveal itself as the stunningly converted Dayton's Project office tower. But there's a hitch: There are no signed tenants.
Business
Business
Latest: Three more found dead in Northern California blaze
The Latest on wildfires in the U.S. West (all times local):6:45 p.m.CHICO, Calif. — Search and rescue workers found three more bodies in the rubble…
Variety
The Latest: Domestic air travel recovers in Wuhan, China
Domestic air travel in Wuhan, the epicenter of the global coronavirus outbreak, has returned to pre-pandemic levels, authorities say.