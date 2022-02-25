More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
St. Cloud
St. Cloud woman accused of killing 3-month-old found incompetent to stand trial
The state says it intends to prosecute the woman once she regains competency.
Local
Amid calls to resign, Robbinsdale City Council member charged with DWI plans to stay in office
Tyler Kline pleaded not guilty this week and is declining to step down.
Cameras show Robbinsdale City Council member accused of driving drunk
Robbinsdale City Council Member Tyler Kline said he will not resign after fleeing police and driving drunk the wrong direction on Hwy. 100.
St. Cloud
1 death, 8 overdoses from narcotics in St. Cloud in 24-hour period
Officials say they believe fentanyl was mixed with other narcotics.
World
Russian troops press toward Kyiv; U.S., EU to freeze Putin's assets
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital Friday, with explosions and gunfire sounding in the city as the invasion of a democratic country fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered new international efforts — including direct sanctions on President Vladimir Putin — to make Moscow stop.