Surprise! It's a boy tiger cub
When The Wildcat Sanctuary agreed to provide forever homes to four big cats, it was a surprise to discover one of the tigers had given birth to a cub as they were loading up the cats for transport back to Minnesota.
DC police: Protesters deployed chemical irritants
The police chief of Washington, D.C., says pro-Trump protesters deployed "chemical irritants" on police in order to break into the U.S. Capitol.
Biden: Scenes at Capitol do not reflect America
President-elect Joe Biden has called the violent protests on the U.S. Capitol "an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people's business."
Lawmakers evacuated as protesters storm Capitol
Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building.
Evening forecast: Low of 22 and mostly cloudy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.