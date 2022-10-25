More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny and seasonable, high 51
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 25
Video
Sunak: UK faces 'profound economic challenge'
Incoming British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to serve the country with integrity and humility adding he would work "day in and day out" to deliver for the British people.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cooler weather, rain chance this evening
Things will be noticeably cooler Monday compared to this weekend. There may be a few more showers this afternoon and evening along with wind gusts. High of 69.