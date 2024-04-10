More from Star Tribune
Video
Strong thunderstorms cause dramatic damage in Houston suburb of Katy
In the Houston suburb of Katy, strong thunderstorms caused damage. Heavy rain, tornadoes, hail and damaging wind were possible across the Gulf Coast and South.
Video
Families, prosecutors speak out after sentencing of Michigan school shooter's parents
The parents of the Oxford High School shooter didn't show sufficient remorse at their sentencing, victims' family members and prosecutors said after the hearing
Video
Solar eclipse awes people across North America
Monday's total solar eclipse was watched by millions in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. It was North America's biggest eclipse crowd ever.
Video
What to know about April's total solar eclipse
The cosmic curtain is about to rise again on the greatest show on Earth: a total solar eclipse that will dazzle millions as it races across North America.
Video
Behind the scenes of the Guthrie Theater's 12-hour Shakespeare marathon performance
Guthrie artistic director Joseph Haj, cast member Tyler Michaels King and props head Karin Rabe talk about prepping for this extreme artistic feat.