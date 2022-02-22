More from Star Tribune
Politics
Former basketball player Royce White seeks to challenge Omar for Congress as a Republican
White is one of three Republicans jockeying to challenge Omar.
St. Paul mayor proposes using federal pandemic aid for new police officers, housing and more
In a sweeping address, Mayor Melvin Carter announced proposals that would tap into $166 million the city received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Politics
Supreme Court shuts down Trump bid to shield records from Jan. 6 investigation
The decision formally ends former President Donald Trump's effort to have the Supreme Court hear his case on executive privilege.
East Metro
Dispute between North Oaks, founding family in the hands of the court
Heir of the founding family has sued the city for blocking development.
St. Paul
