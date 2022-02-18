More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Local
Legal community sees both unequal treatment and mercy in Potter's sentence
In explaining her sentencing decision, the judge noted four reasons that society supports incarceration: retribution, incapacitation, deterrence and rehabilitation.
Local
Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright shooting death
Hennepin County District Judge Regina Chu called it "a significant downward departure" from state sentencing guidelines, adding that it was "the saddest case in my 20 years on the bench."
World
Biden is 'convinced' Putin has decided to invade Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday that he is "convinced" Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, including an assault on the capital, Kyiv, as tensions spiked along the militarized border with attacks that the West called "false-flag" operations meant to establish a pretext for invasion.
Twins
Spring training officially delayed as Major League Baseball lockout continues
No games will be played before March 5, although even that start time seems optimistic.
Inspired
Who inspires you? A caregiver, a Boy Scout, a 108-year-old grandmother
Readers share stories of special people deserving of recognition