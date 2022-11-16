More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Spectators watch as NASA launches new moon rocket
NASA's new moon rocket has blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard.
Video
Trump announces 3rd bid for the White House
The announcement comes just a week after a disappointing midterm showing for Republicans.
Video
Biden: 'Unlikely' missile in Poland fired from Russia
Biden spoke after he convened an "emergency" meeting of the Group of Seven and NATO leaders in Indonesia and pledged U.S. support for Poland.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 28; a little snow at times, up to an inch
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Light snow, high 33
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 15