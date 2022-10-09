SpaceX on Saturday launched a pair of Intelsat communications satellites. The Galaxy 33 and Galaxy 34 satellites will provide telecommunications and data connectivity around the world. The launch, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, was the 14th flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster.

