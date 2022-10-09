More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Weather
Morning forecast: Frosty start, high 65
Off to a frosty start this Sunday. Things warm up later today with a high of 65 and partly cloudy skies.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 41; mainly clear with a chance of a few sprinkles overnight
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Video
Like hockey, motorcycles a big part of Jake Middleton's life
Acquired from San Jose last season, Middleton figures to be one of the Wild's key players.