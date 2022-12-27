More from Star Tribune
Southwest cancellation woes continue across U.S.
Long lines of frustrated passengers appeared for another day at U.S. airports. Read more about the travel chaos here.
Evening forecast: Low of 23; partly cloudy and warmer weather ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: 27; mix of sun and clouds, breezy
Some light snow and wintry mix showers will affect northern Minnesota in the next couple of days, with slight chances in the Twin Cities area.
Buffalo, N.Y., paralyzed by winter snow storm
The storm unleashed its full fury on Buffalo, with hurricane-force winds and snow causing whiteout conditions, paralysing emergency response efforts and shutting down the airport through Monday, according to officials.