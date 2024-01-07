More from Star Tribune
Some migrants are skipping the dangerous border journey for the Biden administration's new system
The Llanos family is among the first migrants allowed into the U.S. under the Biden administration's new "safe mobility offices," set up in Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica and Ecuador.
Business
Federal officials order grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners after plane suffers a blowout
Federal officials on Saturday ordered the immediate grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners until they are inspected after an Alaska Airlines plane suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage.
Nation
Massive vehicle pileup on southern California highway leaves 2 dead, 9 injured, authorities say
A crash involving dozens of vehicles along a foggy stretch of California's Interstate 5 in southern California has left two people dead and nine others injured.
Business
NIL nonprofits can't lose in College Football Playoff championship
No matter who takes home the College Football Playoff championship Monday night in Houston, a rare nonprofit from the murky, still-developing world of Name, Image, Likeness programs is set to come out on top.
Nation
How to deal with same-sex unions? It's a question fracturing major Christian denominations
Catholics around the world are sharply divided by the Vatican's recent declaration giving priests more leeway to bless same-sex couples. Supporters of LGBTQ inclusion welcome the move; some conservative bishops assail the new policy as a betrayal of the church's condemnation of sexual relations between gay or lesbian partners.