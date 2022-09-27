More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 59, sunny; frost tonight?
It'll be dry and cooler than average in the Twin Cities area, with a chance of isolated showers in south-central Minnesota. Widespread frost or even a freeze is likely tonight.
Morning forecast: Chilly start, high 59
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 27
Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid
A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth. The galactic slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles away, with the spacecraft named Dart plowing into the space rock at 14,000 mph.