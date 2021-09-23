More from Star Tribune
Vikings
After 'surprise' benching, Vikings' Dantzler embracing different roles
Cameron Dantzler, the 2020 third-round pick, was a healthy scratch by coaches in Week 1. But he was needed against Arizona on special teams and in the secondary.
Gophers
For Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame, all eyes will be on Jack Coan
College Football Insider: The Fighting Irish quarterback will face the team he led to a 10-4 record just two years ago, when the teams meet at Soldier Field.
Wild
Playing on a one-year contract has Wild's Fiala even more motivated to succeed
Kevin Fiala is in a contract year for the third time in Minnesota and says he has "fire in my eyes."
Local
Minnesota Poll: Gov. Tim Walz's approval dips below 50%
His support is split starkly along partisan and regional lines, mirroring political polarization trends nationwide.
Twins
Blue Jays' Berrios returns to face Twins with a taste of Minneapolis in mind
Traded from Minnesota in July, Friday will mark Jose Berrios' first appearance at Target Field as a visiting player.