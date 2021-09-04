More from Star Tribune
Salah joins Egypt for World Cup qualifier in Gabon
Egypt superstar Mohamed Salah arrived in Gabon to join the Pharaohs for their World Cup qualifying match, the Egyptian soccer association said Saturday.
Sports
Archer scheduled to start for Tampa Bay against Minnesota
Minnesota Twins (58-76, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (85-50, first in the AL East)
Sports
Houser expected to start as Brewers host the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals (69-64, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-54, first in the NL Central)
Sports
Giants beat Dodgers 3-2 in 11th on error, take NL West lead
Buster Posey could exhale at last, his teammates knowing better than to dog pile on their 34-year-old catcher celebrating a wild, 4 1/2-hour game that put San Francisco atop the NL West.