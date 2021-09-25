More From Star Tribune
Gant scheduled to start as Minnesota hosts Toronto
Toronto Blue Jays (85-69, fourth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (69-85, fifth in the AL Central)
Hill scheduled to start for Mets at Brewers
New York Mets (73-80, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (92-62, first in the NL Central)
LEADING OFF: Cardinals seek franchise-best 15th straight win
A look at what's happening around the majors today:
Yanks' opening 6-2 lead at Ryder Cup could've been bigger
Americans hit three unforgettable shots on the opening day of the Ryder Cup and two went for naught. Turns out they didn't need them.
Fried brilliant in 3-hitter, Braves silence Padres 4-0
Max Fried was absolutely brilliant at just the right time for the Atlanta Braves.