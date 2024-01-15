More from Star Tribune
Duluth
Sea smoke hovers over Lake Superior in Duluth
The sea smoke formed over Lake Superior Monday morning in Duluth. Sea smoke forms when below-freezing air moves over warm water.
Local
Grand Meadow schools closed Monday after video-game trash talk went too far, police say
Police chief said he considered it important to take possibly threatening comments seriously.
Local
Thousands of Minnesotans gather to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy
An annual fundraiser breakfast in downtown Minneapolis drew the largest crowd since before the pandemic.
Local
What's open, closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday
Minneapolis-St. Paul area post offices, banks and libraries will be closed and most parking meters will be free on MLK Day.
Minneapolis
Meet Elliott Payne, the new Minneapolis City Council president
A self-described "nerdy engineer" and the first Black man to hold the post, Payne's election reflects a leftward shift of the council.