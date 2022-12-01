More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Sea smoke forms on Lake Superior in Duluth
Sea smoke forms when below-freezing air moves over warm water.
Eat & Drink
How to make this year's Holiday Cookie Contest winner
Here's a step by step guide to making Maple-Roasted Walnut Delights, the 2022 Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest winner. Check out all of this year's top cookies here.
Nation
Close-up view of lava from Hawaii Mauna Loa volcano
Rivers of glowing lava oozing from the world's largest volcano could swallow the main highway linking the east and west coasts of Hawaii's Big Island as early as this weekend. Read more here.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Windy, warming up to 31; snow possible Fri. night
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, Dec. 1
Weather
Morning forecast: Windy with rebounding temps; high 31
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Dec. 1