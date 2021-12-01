More from Star Tribune
Magazine Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
More from Star Tribune
Magazine Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
More from Star Tribune
Magazine Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
More from Star Tribune
Magazine Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
More from Star Tribune
Magazine Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
More from Star Tribune
Magazine Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Scientists race to study COVID-19 omicron variant
The World Health Organization says it could still take some time to get a full picture of the threat posed by omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus, as scientists worldwide scramble to assess its multiple mutations.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 54, cloudy, chance of isolated showers
It's the first day of meteorological winter, but our highs are 20 degrees above normal. We'll see clouds this afternoon with a slight chance of showers, and a slight chance of a wintry mix overnight.
Evening forecast: Low of 35; partly cloudy with a late shower possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Authorities say a 15-year-old opened fire at his Michigan high school.