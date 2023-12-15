More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Rudy Giuliani blasts Joe Biden on his way out of court
It came after a jury awarded $148 million in damages to two former Georgia election workers who sued Rudy Giuliani for defamation over lies he spread about them in 2020.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 34; periods of rain mixed with snow with little or no accumulation possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 43, showers
We'll see rain into Saturday, with chances of snow in northern Minnesota. Sunday will be sunnier.
Weather
Morning forecast: Rainy and mild, highs in the 40s
Saturday looks to be a repeat of Friday.
Video
Big retailers move to stop sales of water beads marketed to children over safety concerns
Target, Amazon and Walmart say they're suspending sales of water bead products marketed to young children amid growing safety concerns.