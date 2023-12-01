More from Star Tribune
Rep. George Santos is kicked out of Congress after groundbreaking expulsion vote
The House voted on Friday to expel Republican Rep. George Santos of New York after a critical ethics report on his conduct that accused him of converting campaign donations for his own use. He was just the sixth member in the chamber's history to be ousted by colleagues. Read more here.
Video
Keith Ellison and other Black attorneys general on race, politics, justice
A record number of seven Black attorneys general are serving across the U.S. The Associated Press spoke with five of them about racial equity, public safety, police accountability and protecting democratic institutions. Read more here.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 34, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be pleasant, with a little bit of a warmup on the way. There's a chance of flurries Saturday night into early Sunday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 34
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Dec. 1
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 22, with a few clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.