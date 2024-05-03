Home
All Sections
StarTribune
Log In
Welcome,
User
Manage Account
Saved articles
eEdition
Support
Subscribe
Log Out
Subscribe
Recently Visited
Subscriber Features
Saved Articles
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Politics
Nation
World
Science
Weather
Traffic
Video
Photography
Obituaries
Archives: 150+ years
Minnesota's Best
Sports Betting
Classifieds
Jobs
Coronavirus
Minneapolis
St. Paul
Duluth
St. Cloud
Rochester
East Metro
North Metro
South Metro
West Metro
Local Columnists
James Lileks
Jennifer Brooks
State Fair
Curious Minnesota
Twins
Minnesota Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Loons
Lynx
Gophers
Colleges
Golf
Motorsports
Outdoors
High Schools
Sports Hall of Fame
Sports Columnists
Dennis Anderson
Sid Hartman
Patrick Reusse
Chip Scoggins
Jim Souhan
Sports Blogs
Access Vikings
Gophers Basketball
Gophers Football
Gophers Hockey
The Lynx Beat
Preps Insider
The Olympics
Randball
StribSports Upload
The Twins Beat
The United Beat
The Wild Beat
The Wolves Beat
Top Workplaces
Agriculture
Business Columnists
Lee Schafer
Neal St. Anthony
Opinion Exchange
Editorial
Cartoons
Letters
Opinion/Election
New Voices
Podcasts
Playing Politics
Books
Celebs
Comics & Games
Horoscopes
Eat & Drink
Movies
Music
Stage & Arts
TV & Media
Best of MN
Health
Home & Garden
Inspired
Style
Taste
The Good Life
Things To Do
Travel
Variety Columnists
Gail Rosenblum
C. J
View all Obituaries
Place an Obituary Notice
Winners
Nominations
Voting
About
Place an Ad
Garage Sales
Estate Sales
Merchandise
Pets
Public Notices
Recreational Vehicles & Marina
Find a Job
Your Resume
Your Account
Employer A-Z
Top Workplaces
Post a Job
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Obituaries
Classifieds
Autos
Things To Do
Jobs
More from the Homepage
prev
What to know about a possible Minnesota equal rights amendment that would protect abortion rights
SCSU president leaves abruptly; cuts expected in weeks ahead
After failed mediation, Timberwolves, Lynx ownership dispute heads to arbitration
Protesters pack up pro-Palestinian encampment at University of Minnesota campus
Fact check: Controlled substances not part of senator's burglary case
Gophers football: Seven transfers with big impact potential
Wolves vs. Nuggets series updates: Times for first four games set
Minnesota Waterfall Awards: 12 of the best falls across the state
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
TV to watch: 'Unfrosted,' Jerry Seinfeld's cereal-war comedy, needs more snap, crackle and pop
Why did the Minneapolis Lakers basketball team move to Los Angeles?
next
Video
600363509
Record number of sea lions on San Francisco's Pier 39
By
Associated Press
May 3, 2024 — 8:39am
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange
Counterpoint: Into American history without fear
May 2
Curious Minnesota
Why did the Minneapolis Lakers basketball team move to Los Angeles?
7:23am
Travel
Minnesota Waterfall Awards: 12 of the best falls across the state
6:27am
St. Cloud
SCSU president leaves abruptly; cuts expected in weeks ahead
May 2
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange
Counterpoint: Into American history without fear
May 2
Curious Minnesota
Why did the Minneapolis Lakers basketball team move to Los Angeles?
7:23am
Travel
Minnesota Waterfall Awards: 12 of the best falls across the state
6:27am
St. Cloud
SCSU president leaves abruptly; cuts expected in weeks ahead
May 2
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange
Counterpoint: Into American history without fear
May 2
Curious Minnesota
Why did the Minneapolis Lakers basketball team move to Los Angeles?
7:23am
Travel
Minnesota Waterfall Awards: 12 of the best falls across the state
6:27am
St. Cloud
SCSU president leaves abruptly; cuts expected in weeks ahead
May 2
Politics
What to know about a possible Minnesota equal rights amendment that would protect abortion rights
5:30am
Eat & Drink
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
6:30am
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange
Counterpoint: Into American history without fear
May 2
Curious Minnesota
Why did the Minneapolis Lakers basketball team move to Los Angeles?
7:23am
Travel
Minnesota Waterfall Awards: 12 of the best falls across the state
6:27am
St. Cloud
SCSU president leaves abruptly; cuts expected in weeks ahead
May 2
Politics
What to know about a possible Minnesota equal rights amendment that would protect abortion rights
5:30am
Eat & Drink
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
6:30am
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange
Counterpoint: Into American history without fear
May 2
Curious Minnesota
Why did the Minneapolis Lakers basketball team move to Los Angeles?
7:23am
Travel
Minnesota Waterfall Awards: 12 of the best falls across the state
6:27am
St. Cloud
SCSU president leaves abruptly; cuts expected in weeks ahead
May 2
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange
Counterpoint: Into American history without fear
May 2
Curious Minnesota
Why did the Minneapolis Lakers basketball team move to Los Angeles?
7:23am
Travel
Minnesota Waterfall Awards: 12 of the best falls across the state
6:27am
St. Cloud
SCSU president leaves abruptly; cuts expected in weeks ahead
May 2
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange
Counterpoint: Into American history without fear
May 2
Curious Minnesota
Why did the Minneapolis Lakers basketball team move to Los Angeles?
7:23am
Travel
Minnesota Waterfall Awards: 12 of the best falls across the state
6:27am
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange
Counterpoint: Into American history without fear
May 2
Curious Minnesota
Why did the Minneapolis Lakers basketball team move to Los Angeles?
7:23am
Travel
Minnesota Waterfall Awards: 12 of the best falls across the state
6:27am
More From Star Tribune
Counterpoint: Into American history without fear
Why did the Minneapolis Lakers basketball team move to Los Angeles?
Minnesota Waterfall Awards: 12 of the best falls across the state
SCSU president leaves abruptly; cuts expected in weeks ahead
What to know about a possible Minnesota equal rights amendment that would protect abortion rights
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
More From Star Tribune
Counterpoint: Into American history without fear
Why did the Minneapolis Lakers basketball team move to Los Angeles?
Minnesota Waterfall Awards: 12 of the best falls across the state
SCSU president leaves abruptly; cuts expected in weeks ahead
What to know about a possible Minnesota equal rights amendment that would protect abortion rights
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
More From Video
Video
5 minutes ago
Torrential rain caused major flooding in the Houston area
Video
13 minutes ago
Record number of sea lions on San Francisco's Pier 39
Video
May 2
Police killed student outside Wisconsin school after reports of someone with a weapon, official says
Video
May 2
Oldest living Kentucky Derby winner Silver Charm still shines at 30
Video
May 2
Police dismantle UCLA pro-Palestinian demonstrators' encampment
Top Stories
What to know about a possible Minnesota equal rights amendment that would protect abortion rights
5:30am
SCSU president leaves abruptly; cuts expected in weeks ahead
May. 2
After failed mediation, Timberwolves, Lynx ownership dispute heads to arbitration
May. 2
Most Read
These musicians climb trees to perform music
• Video
Record number of sea lions on San Francisco's Pier 39
• Video
Oldest living Kentucky Derby winner Silver Charm still shines at 30
• Video
Afternoon forecast: 38, mostly sunny
• Video
C.J.: MyPillow.com CEO 's June bride has left him because he's a snooze
• Video
StarTribune
Follow Us On:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram
Subscribe today
Company
About the Star Tribune
Contact us
Work For Us
News in Education
Minnesota's Best
High school sports hubs
Mobile and tablet apps
Policies and Standards
Advertise with us
Talk with a business consultant
Media kit
Classifieds
Buy
Star Tribune Store
Photo Reprints
Full Page Archive: 150+ years
Back Copies
Commercial reprints
Licensing
Customer support
Help and Feedback
Manage your account
Newspaper subscription
Digital access
eEdition
Vacation hold/billing
Text to Speech
Website
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Site index
RSS
© 2024 StarTribune. All rights reserved.