The Puppy Bowl returns for a 20th year on Feb. 11, with 131 puppies up for adoption from 73 shelters taking part. You can watch at 1 p.m. CST on Animal Planet.

The Puppy Bowl returns for a 20th year on Feb. 11, with 131 puppies up for adoption from 73 shelters taking part. You can watch at 1 p.m. CST on Animal Planet.