President Biden on debt talks: 'I'm very optimistic'
President Joe Biden said a deal to resolve the government's debt ceiling crisis seemed "very close" late Friday, even as the deadline for a potentially catastrophic default was pushed back.
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara chases juveniles suspected of shooting at school
Body camera footage from Minneapolis police officer Joel Hagen shows Chief Brian O'Hara chasing four juvenile suspects wanted for shooting up a Minneapolis Public Schools building on May 15, 2023. (Credit: Minneapolis Police Department)
Evening forecast: Low of 54 and clear to set up an ideal holiday weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Passenger opens exit door midflight in South Korea
Asiana Airlines and government officials say a passenger opened an emergency exit door during a flight in South Korea. Air blew through the cabin, slightly injuring 12 people.
Afternoon forecast: High of 78, plenty of sun
It'll be a warm and sunny weekend, with even warmer weather on the way.