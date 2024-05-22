More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Singapore Airlines passenger dies after Boeing jet hits severe turbulence
A Singapore Airlines flight hit severe turbulence over the Indian Ocean. A British man died and authorities said dozens of passengers were injured.
Politics
Pro-Palestinian protesters call on the state investment board to divest from Israel
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters called on the state investment board to divest from Israel on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.
Video
Minnesota Legislature's 2024 session end descends into chaos
Republicans complained of being shut out of negotiations and shouting matches erupted on the floors as Democrats passed their final bills.