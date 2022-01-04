More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Quiet, warmer, high 32; snow tonight
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 4
Former Theranos CEO convicted of fraud, conspiracy
In a case that exposed Silicon Valley's culture of hubris and hype, Elizabeth Holmes was convicted Monday of duping investors into believing her startup Theranos had developed a revolutionary medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood.
Biden returns to Washington in snowstorm
A winter storm packing heavy snow blew into Washington, D.C., on Monday, closing government offices and schools and grounding the president's helicopter.