More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Police: Texas school shooter walked in unimpeded
A Texas law enforcement official says the 18-year-old gunman who slaughtered 21 people at an elementary school entered the building "unobstructed' through a door that was apparently unlocked.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cool, clearing late, high 62
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, May 26
Weather
Morning forecast: Cool, cloudy; high 62
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, May 26