Sports
Live at 2:30: Follow the Twins vs. Athletics play-by-play here
The Twins wrap up their three-gamer series in Oakland with Carlos Correa back in the lineup and Byron Buxton in center field. Tap here for play-by-play updates and the boxscore.
Twins
Carlos Correa back in Twins lineup, Sonny Gray starts vs. Athletics
The rubber game of the series at the Coliseum will see the return of the All-Star shortstop.
Business
Inflation crushes Target's profit, shares plunge 25%
Target shares are experiencing the biggest single-day drop since the 1987 stock market crash.
World
Interrogation, uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops
Ukrainian fighters extracted from the last bastion of resistance in Mariupol were taken to a former penal colony in enemy-controlled territory, and a top military official hoped they could be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war. But a Moscow lawmaker said they should be brought to "justice."
Rochester
Minnesota's 2021 teacher of the year wins national education award
Natalia Benjamin teaches students learning English as a second language in Rochester.