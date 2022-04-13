More from Star Tribune
Biden on Ukraine: 'Yes, I called it genocide'
President Joe Biden for the first time referred to Russia's invasion in Ukraine as a "genocide" Tuesday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 48, breezy and cool
The risk of severe weather is gone, but there's a slight chance of light rain through midday. Northern Minnesota may see rain turning to snow over the next couple of days, with a coating in the Twin Cities area.
Weather
Morning forecast: Breezy and cloudy
Severe weather chances are gone but Wednesday will be cloudy and breezy, with a high near 50.
Video
Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack
Police say the gunman in the Brooklyn subway shooting fired at least 33 bullets in the rush-hour train, wounding 10 people.