More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
West Metro
Student killed, another injured in shooting outside Richfield school
Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said officers arrived to discover the two students on the sidewalk outside the school. The suspects had fled the scene by then, he said. Medical personnel transported the students to HCMC by ambulance. The student killed was identified by a family friend, who said he was "happy, funny" and liked to play video games.
Police chief: 'This is a tragic day in the city of Richfield'
One student was shot and killed, and another severely wounded outside a school Tuesday afternoon in Richfield.
Local
Defense asks medical examiner about outside pressures during George Floyd death investigation
Hennepin County Medical Examiner Andrew Baker says the the officers' prolonged restraint killed Floyd, and that his office is non-political.
Variety
Yuen: Show me your Wordle score, and I'll show you who you are
Here's my horoscope reading for every kind of Wordle player out there.
Duluth
'Hockeyland' offers all-access pass to two storied Minnesota high school teams
The third movie in the Northland Films hockey trilogy covers the Hermantown and Eveleth-Gilbert boys' 2019-2020 seasons.