More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
World Russian agency says mercenary leader Prigozhin was aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors
More from Star Tribune
World Russian agency says mercenary leader Prigozhin was aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
India becomes first country to reach moon's south pole
India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon's south pole on Wednesday — a historic voyage to uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and a technological triumph for the world's most populous nation.
Video
Plane with mercenary leader Prigozhin on passenger list crashes
A private jet crashed in Russia on Wednesday, killing all 10 people aboard, emergency officials said. Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 74; partly cloudy and warm overnight
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 98; excessive heat warning
The excessive heat warning continues until 10 p.m. today, with a heat index up to 110 and dew points in the 70s. Another record is possible, while northern Minnesota could see dense fog. Cooler air is on the way.
Weather
Morning forecast: High 98, excessive heat warning
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 23