Twins
Souhan: Extensions, ejections, celebrities all part of Falvey's days
Derek Falvey, the Twins president of baseball operations, finds it hard to remember sometimes what happened what day. He's that busy.
Gophers
She could barely throw home, now Gophers ace is among Big Ten's best
Last season, Autumn Pease wondered if injuries had ended her career. This year she is a frontrunner for Big Ten softball pitcher of the year and has the Gophers surging.
Politics
Minnesota nonprofits urge legislators to boost funding for homeless services
Nonprofits say that without additional state funding, some critical homelessness services could shrink or disappear altogether.
Twins
Live: Twins, White Sox back in action, follow on Gameview
After losing in extra innings Tuesday, the Twins look for a win in Chicago. Tap here for pitch-by-pitch updates and live box scores from around MLB.
Business
Bright Health's CFO Cathy Smith is leaving the company
Jay Matushak will take over as chief financial officer at the Bloomington-based health insurer, which has experienced significant setbacks over the past year.