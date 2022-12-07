More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Pearl Harbor ceremony draws handful of survivors
The centenarians who survived attack on Pearl Harbor gathered at the scene of the Japanese bombing to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago. Read more about the ceremony here.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 9, with partly cloudy skies
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Snow gives way to sun; high 19
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Dec. 7
Variety
Minnesota nature photographer goes abstract in his latest images of Lake Superior
Instead of producing "hyper real" pictures of nature, Craig Blacklock photographed reflections of smoke, sunlight, lichens and ice-covered cliffs on the water of his beloved lake. Read more here.
Weather
Morning weather: Chilly with a coating of snow; high 19
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Dec. 7