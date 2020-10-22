Watch the big plays from the opening week of Minnesota high school football, including big wins for Lakeville South and Hutchinson. Look for a schedule of upcoming games in the Star Tribune Sports section and at startribune.com/sports. Highlights provided by Prep Spotlight TV, which also provides live web coverage of selected games.

