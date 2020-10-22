More from Star Tribune
Wolves
AP Interview: Lue wants to follow Rivers as voice for change
Tyronn Lue is ready to follow in Doc Rivers' footsteps. That has nothing to do with coaching the Los Angeles Clippers.He wants to be a…
Twins
Column: Rays hungry for more after evening up World Series
Game 1 of the World Series was all about Mookie Betts and his quest to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a title and fans across…
Sports
Biggest bust in the NFL so far? Here's a vote for the Vikings
Not all teams with losing records arrived there equally — a notion that can be a comfort to the Vikings if we look at the numbers one way … but a terrible discomfort another way.
Coronavirus
Cross-country section championship keeps parents from attending in person
While 12 other similar cross-country meets around the state last week allowed fans, a south-metro section hired an off-duty police officer to help keep fans away
High Schools
Opening week high school football highlights
Watch the big plays from the opening week of Minnesota high school football, including big wins for Lakeville South and Hutchinson. Look for a schedule of upcoming games in the Star Tribune Sports section and at startribune.com/sports. Highlights provided by Prep Spotlight TV, which also provides live web coverage of selected games.