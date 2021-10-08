More from Star Tribune
Local Mpls. police lieutenant who made racist comment, commander who referenced 'hunting people' in bodycam footage have left force
Local Mpls. police lieutenant who made racist comment, commander who referenced 'hunting people' in bodycam footage have left force
Sports
Masterful Webb pitches Giants past Dodgers in playoff opener
Logan Webb struck out 10 pitching masterfully in his postseason debut, Buster Posey hit a two-run homer that held up, and the 107-win San Francisco Giants blanked the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 Friday night in the opener of their NL Division Series.
Colleges
Reusse: MSU Mankato, little hockey power on the prairie, is making big impression
The Mavericks emerged with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over St. Cloud State on Friday night, drawing the kind of crowd others look to emulate.
World
Brazilians seek pre-pandemic normalcy as deaths top 600,000
Bars in Sao Paulo are full again for evening happy hours, lawmakers in the capital of Brasilia have nearly done away with video sessions via Zoom, and Rio de Janeiro's beaches are packed. Calls for strict social distancing seem but a memory.
Sports
Taurasi leads Mercury past Aces to advance to WNBA Finals
Diana Taurasi scored 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter, and Brittney Griner had 28 points and nine rebounds as the Phoenix Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 Friday night to advance to the WNBA Finals.
Sports
Ridder, Ford help No. 5 Cincinnati rout Temple 52-3
Desmond Ridder threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns and No. 5 Cincinnati routed Temple 52-3 on Friday night for its 23rd straight home victory.