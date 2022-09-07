More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Obamas return to White House for portrait unveiling
Obama praised President Joe Biden — his vice president for eight years — as someone who became a "true partner and a true friend."
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 86, hazy sunshine
It'll be warmer today, with some hazy sun as wildfire smoke begins to arrive from the west. There will be multiple chances for rain this weekend.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 86
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 7
Video
Juul to pay $438.5 million to settle teen vaping probe
Connecticut announced the deal on behalf of 33 states plus Puerto Rico.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 66 and clear; brighter and warmer the next couple of days
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.