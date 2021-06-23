More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
NYC Democratic mayoral primary: Adams takes fragile lead
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams appeared to take a fragile lead Tuesday in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary, but it could be weeks before it becomes clear who is actually on top in the first citywide election to use ranked choice voting.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warming back up; high 90
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, June 23
The Twin Cities are regaining their sense of vibrancy
Thanks to high vaccination rates, summer weather and the lifting of Minneapolis and St. Paul mask mandates, June has marked a reanimation ofMinnesota's urban core after more than a year of COVID-induced inactivity.
Biden celebrates 300 million COVID shots in 150 days
Speaking from the White House, Biden called it a "truly American accomplishment."