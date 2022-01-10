More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and cold, high 3 above; much warmer Tuesday
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 10
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold; windchill 26 below zero; high 3 above
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 10
Video
NYC apartment fire kills 19, including 9 kids
A malfunctioning space heater sparked a fire that filled a Bronx apartment building with thick smoke, killing 19 people including nine children Sunday in New York City's deadliest fire in three decades.
Weather
Morning forecast: Bitterly cold, wind advisory until 11 a.m.
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
Evening forecast: Becoming clear, breezy and very cold with low of minus-2
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.