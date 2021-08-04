More from Star Tribune
Local
Court: Minnesota's permit-to-carry law doesn't violate 2nd Amendment
Coon Rapids man plans to appeal ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Evening forecast: Low of 67; some clouds roll in, with a chance for rain Thursday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Access Vikings
Vikings training camp observations: K.J. Osborn makes his case for No. 3 receiver role
The second-year receiver has gained confidence, head coach Mike Zimmer said.
Coronavirus
Minnesota experts back masks against variant threat
Mayo, U research involving particle-emitting mannequins showed that common, properly worn masks provide protection in brief social encounters.
High Schools
Prep sports leaders undecided on two-time transfers, need for masks
The MSHSL will monitor masking guidelines this month before making a decision. Ruling on transfers needed soon.