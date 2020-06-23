More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: 75, mix of clouds and sun, chance of showers
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
White House defends Trump's use of 'Kung flu' at rally
The White House is defending President Donald Trump's use of "Kung flu" when referring to the coronavirus.
Video
MPD union officers speak out on 'CBS This Morning'
Leaders from the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis spoke to Gayle King on "CBS This Morning" about the death of George Floyd and calls for reform.
Video
Morning forecast: Increasing clouds; high of 75
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Partly cloudy, low 59
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast