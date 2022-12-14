More from Star Tribune
Same-sex marriage bill signed into law
The White House ceremony drew a crowd of thousands and reflected growing acceptance of same-sex unions. Read more about the celebration here.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 32; snow, sleet, rain at times with up to an inch of accumulation possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 34, winter weather advisory
A winter weather advisory lasts from noon until 3 a.m. for the Twin Cities metro area, with 2 inches of snow possible. Precipitation will vary across the state, with strong winds in the south. Wednesday brings a light mix or drizzle.
Weather
Forecast: Storm arrives with snow, ice, sleet, wind, rain; high 34
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 13