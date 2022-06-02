More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, windy, high 75
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, June 2
Evening forecast: Low of 53 and patchy clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Politics
NJ residents say they're waiting for Ida aid 9 months later
New Jersey resident Shashuna Atwater is still living with the awful smell of sewage that inundated her basement when the remnants of Hurricane Ida struck New Jersey nine months ago, destroying photographs, diplomas and other irreplaceable belongings.
Nation
World's largest plant is a vast seagrass meadow in Australia
Scientists have discovered the world's largest plant off the Australia coast — a seagrass meadow that has grown by repeatedly cloning itself.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 69, increasing clouds
We'll see some sun until the clouds move in midday, with a light breeze. It'll be warmer, sunnier and windier Thursday.