Weather
Mostly dry and comfortable weather extends into the weekend
There are some signs that Minnesota's weather pattern is finally drying out a bit. Most of us won't see rain for the next 5-7 days or longer
World
'Hellishly hot' southern Europe bakes under heat wave, worst still to come as temperatures top 104F
The Italian health ministry placed 12 cities under the most severe heat warning Tuesday as a wave of hot air from Africa baked southern Europe and sent temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius (104F), with the worst still to come.
Nation
In beachy Galveston, locals buckle down without power after Beryl's blow during peak tourist season
Vacuums sucked the water out of the seaside inn run by Nick Gaido's family in Galveston since 1911 as power was still spotty nearly one week after a resurgent Hurricane Beryl swept into Texas. Blue tarp covered much of the torn off roof. Gaido scheduled cleanup shifts for the hotel and restaurant staff who couldn't afford to lose shifts to the enduring outages.
Paul Douglas
Sunshine and comfortable temps will be the norm for the week
Isolated thundershowers possible this weekend.
World
35 people die in a storm that brought heavy rainfall to eastern Afghanistan, Taliban official says
A storm that brought heavy rainfall to eastern Afghanistan killed at least 35 people on Monday, a Taliban official said.